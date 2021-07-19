GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Two robbery suspects are in custody and another is sought following a pursuit and crash in Gresham early Monday morning.
Police said the robbery happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday at a gas station at North Main Avenue and Northeast Burnside Road. Officers later located that suspected getaway vehicle and attempted to stop it. The suspect vehicle fled and then crash near Hall Elementary School in the 2500 block of Northeast 23rd Street.
The people inside the vehicle ran into the school lot to the north, according to police. A perimeter was set up and officers began to search for the suspects. Police said two of the three suspects were located and are in custody. The names of the suspects have not yet been released.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case should contact Gresham police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.