WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) - Two teenagers were arrested Saturday evening after a stealing several items from a backpack, according to the Woodburn Police Department.
At about 5:30 p.m., officers were called out to a theft that had just occurred at Woodburn Skate Park, located at 200 Oak Street.
Police said the 911 caller reported two males had just stolen an iPhone, AirPods, money and other small items that were inside a backpack.
Officers were able to identify the suspects as 19-year-old Dakota Ovalle and a 16-year-old boy, who were known to the victims.
The suspects were located near the 300 block of North Settlemier Avenue, where they ran from officers, according to police. The suspects were eventually detained.
During the investigation, police said officers recovered a Glock replica airsoft gun that the 16-year-old boy had concealed in a fanny pack during the theft.
The suspects were arrested for first-degree theft and second-degree criminal mischief.
Police said the 16-year-old boy had an additional charge of possession of a controlled substance - Xanax.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.