HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - Two suspects were arrested Tuesday evening after police say they pepper sprayed an employee during a theft at the Tanasbourne Best Buy.
Just after 8 p.m., Hillsboro police responded to a report at Best Buy, located at 18085 Northeast Evergreen Parkway, that a suspect had threatened an employee with pepper spray.
An investigation revealed that two suspects were committing theft at the store when pepper spray was used on a loss prevention officer who was attempting to stop them.
The suspects then left the store and got into a stolen vehicle, according to police.
Police said the stolen vehicle was stopped in the Marshalls parking lot and the driver, identified as Daniel Midget, 39, was arrested.
The second suspect, identified as Eric Lamberton, 39, fled on foot and ran towards The Lakes Apartments.
Police said Lamberton kicked in a door to a vacant apartment, which then allowed him to get up on to the roof. A drone from the Washington County Sheriff's Office was used to locate Lumberton on the roof where he was taken into custody.
Both suspects were booked into the Washington County Jail.
Midget is facing a charge of unlawful use of a motor vehicle. Lamberton is facing charges of second-degree robbery, first-degree trespass, unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree theft, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, and nine warrants.
