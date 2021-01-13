GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - The East County Major Crimes Team is investigating a shooting that injured two people Tuesday night.
At about 7:18 p.m., officers responded to the Extended Stay, located at 17777 Northeast Sacramento Street, after multiple 911 callers reported hearing gunshots.
Police said officers arrived to the scene and found two women injured.
The victims, who have not been identified, were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Their current condition is not known.
The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made at this time, according to police.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Aaron Turnage at 503-618-3136.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.