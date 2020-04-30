PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 21-year-old man accused of stealing a vehicle and a handgun was arrested Wednesday in southeast Portland.
Officers with the East Precinct Neighborhood Response Team (NRT) located a vehicle that had been stolen on Tuesday. Police said the vehicle contained a .380 handgun at the time of the theft, but it was not found after officers located the vehicle.
According to police, officers were able to narrow the focus of the search for the handgun to a single suspect.
Prior to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, officers contacted the suspect, identified as Justice Matthew Wisdom, in the 12200 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard.
Police said officers located the stolen handgun on Wisdom when he was taken into custody.
Wisdom was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, first-degree theft, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, and possession of a controlled substance - heroin.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
