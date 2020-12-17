PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police say a 23-year-old man who was found shot early Saturday morning has died.
On Dec. 12, just after 12 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots heard in the area of Northeast Stafford Street and Northeast 11th Avenue.
Officers arrived to the scene and found Dhulfigar Kareem Mseer with a gunshot wound. Mseer was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner ruled Mseer's death a homicide.
Investigators determined more than 60 shots were fired during the shooting. Police said Mseer was working as a ride share driver at the time of his death.
The investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Detective Rico Beniga at 503-823-0457 or Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov, or Detective Scott Broughton at (503) 823-3774 or Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov.
