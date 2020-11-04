PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in southeast Portland Tuesday night.
At around 10:35 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 7300 block of Southeast Knight street.
Officers arrived to the scene and found evidence of gunfire, including 25 bullet casings, according to police.
Police said an occupied home and a parked vehicle were struck by gunfire.
No injuries have been reported.
Police said there is no suspect description available at this time.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact that non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
