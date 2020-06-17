TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - Three people from Tillamook County were arrested after stealing merchandise from a Home Depot last week, according to the Tigard Police Department.
On June 9, at around 5:13 p.m., officers were called out to a theft in progress at the Home Depot, located at 14800 Southwest Sequoia Parkway. An employee reported witnessing three people conceal merchandise and leave the store.
Once at the scene, officers stopped one man, identified as Jacob Krumenaker, 29, of Bay City, as he was attempting to drive out of the parking lot.
Krumenaker was arrested for second-degree theft. Police said Krumenaker also had an active felony warrant for first-degree burglary and first-degree theft out of Tillamook County.
Officers took a second suspect, identified as Quentin Marino, 23, of Bay City, into custody as he attempted to drive away in a separate vehicle.
Police said witnesses reported Marino hit another car when he tried to back out of a parking spot, then nearly hit two pedestrians.
Marino is facing charges of second-degree theft, reckless driving, and hit & run. Police said he was issued a citation in lieu of custody.
A third suspect, identified as Corina Swaffard, 40, of Tillamook, was stopped and arrested as she was leaving the store and walking through the parking lot to a third vehicle, according to police.
Officers located meth and heroin inside Swaffard's purse.
Police said an investigation revealed that Swaffard had a felony warrant out of Tillamook County for three counts of second-degree burglary and three counts of second-degree theft.
Swaffard is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance - heroin, and second-degree theft.
Officers recovered stolen merchandise from the three suspects, including tools, cameras and batteries. The stolen merchandise totaled about $1,000.
Police said a search warrant was served on all three vehicles. The investigation is ongoing.
Krumenaker and Swafford were booked into the Washington County Jail and later transferred to Tillamook County Jail.
Following their arrests, a search warrant was requested and granted for a search of Krumenaker and Marino's home in Bay City.
On June 12, the Tillamook Narcotics Team (TNT) served the warrant at 6500 Wood Street related to the burglary of a home where multiple firearms and other items were stolen.
Earlier this month, TNT arrested Robert Jon Gilliam, 50, in connection with the same burglary.
The investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released.
