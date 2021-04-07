SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Three people have been arrested in connection with a February shooting that injured one person in west Salem, according to police.
The shooting occurred on Feb. 27 in the area of Wallace Road and Edgewater Street Northeast.
Officers located a victim at the scene. The victim survived his injuries, according to police.
Following an investigation, police said three people were arrested.
Colton Thomas James Burr, 22, of Mill City, and Austin Mitchell McClure, 21, of Lebanon, were arrested on charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree conspiracy to commit murder, and unlawful use of a weapon.
Police said Katie Taylor Slay, 23, of Mill City, was arrested on second-degree conspiracy to commit murder.
No further details about the investigation has been released at this time.
