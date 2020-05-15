PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Three men are facing charges in connection with illegal street racing activity that occurred on the Fremont Bridge last month, according to police.
Police said investigators are continuing to identify suspects from previous street racing incidents that have occurred in the Portland metro area.
Three people were arrested after an investigation into an incident that occurred on the Fremont Bridge on April 12.
Suspects arrested include:
- George Obeketang, 22, for reckless driving, reckless endangering and second-degree disorderly conduct
- Treshawn Thomas, 21, for reckless driving, reckless endangering and second-degree disorderly conduct
- Ayzaiah Walker, 21, for two counts of reckless driving, two counts of reckless endangering and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Police said Walker is also facing charges in connection with a street racing incident in the 8900 block of North Ramsey Boulevard.
According to police, the men were given a criminal citation but were not booked into the Multnomah County Jail.
Police referred to this video as evidence of the crimes.
Video from the incidents is as follows, according to police:
- Obeketang and his white sedan (with an individual hanging out of the passenger side window), 5:06- 5:28
- Thomas and his dark blue sedan, 8:00-9:00
- Walker and his bright yellow sedan, 7:05-7:40
The Portland Police Bureau announced last month that it would be stepping up illegal street racing patrols in the city following complaints from the community.
