GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Gresham police are investigating after a man broke into a food cart pod early Friday morning.
According to police, an unidentified man broke into the three food carts at 58 Northeast Burnside Road in the early morning hours of Nov. 13 and stole small items such as cash, change and electronics.
Some damage was reported to a couple of doors due to forced entry by the suspect.
Police said the suspect has not yet been arrested or identified. A description of the suspect has not been released.
Anyone with information about the break-ins should contact Gresham police at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
