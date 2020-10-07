SEASIDE, OR (KPTV) - Two men are facing multiple charges after police say they assaulted three people in Seaside early Wednesday morning.
At 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the report of a disturbance at a residence in the 1900 block of Spruce Drive.
Officers arrived to the scene and found three men who had been victims of an assault. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.
Police said a machete and other blunt force weapons were used in the attack.
Two suspects, identified as Christopher Boyer, 35, and Gary Gobin, 40, both from Seaside, were arrested on multiple charges that include first-degree assault, second-degree assault, first-degree burglary, and unlawful use of a weapon.
There are no outstanding suspects, police said.
According to police, the residence and initial victim were known to one of the suspects. Police believe this was not a random act.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident and have not yet been contacted by police is asked to contact the Seaside Police Department at 503-738-6311.
