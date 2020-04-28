PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Three men are facing charges in connection with illegal street racing activity that has occurred in the Portland area, according to police.
Police said investigators are continuing to identify suspects from previous street racing incidents.
Three people arrested after an investigation include:
- Anthony Rangel-Perez, 18, for three counts of reckless driving, three counts of reckless endangering and one count of second-degree disorderly conduct. The charges stem from incidents that occurred near North Expo Road/West Delta Park and the Fremont Bridge on April 12. Also, the 8900 block of North Ramsey Boulevard on March 22.
- Cristobal Ramons, 19, for one count each of reckless driving, reckless endangering and second-degree disorderly conduct for an incident that occurred near the 8900 block of North Ramsey Boulevard on March 22.
- Michael Shon Downey, 28, for two counts each of reckless driving, reckless endangering and second-degree disorderly conduct. The charges stem from the Fremont Bridge incident on April 12 and the North Ramsey incident on March 22.
According to police, the men were given a criminal citation, but were not booked into the Multnomah County Jail.
The Portland Police Bureau announced earlier this month that it would be stepping up illegal street racing patrols in the city following complaints from the community.
Police said there have been 13 traffic-related deaths in within the City of Portland this year, though it's not clear how many of those deaths are related to street racing activity.
The Major Crash Team has been activated at least 12 times.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
