PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating after a gunshot victim showed up to a Portland-area hospital early Sunday morning.
At around 1:54 a.m., officers were called to Portland Adventist Hospital, located in the 10300 block of Southeast Main Street, on the report of a walk-in gunshot victim.
When officers arrived to the scene, police said they saw a vehicle with the rear window shot out.
Officers contacted the people inside the vehicle.
According to police, three firearms were located inside the car and arrests were made.
Craig D. Williams, 19, was cited for unlawful possession of a firearm.
Police said Kylin J. Harris, 21, and Jason D. Benton, 21, were booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of possession of a loaded firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm.
According to police, the investigation into who shot the victim is ongoing. The victim was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.
Anyone with information about the investigation should contact the non-emergency line 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(5) comments
Too bad they survived.
And why not a lot of fuss about this garden variety shooting? One "political" shooting in the riots and the media goes mad with indignation and analysis. But shootings like this one happen almost daily and it's just another back page event. These are the ones we should really be concerned about. Where are all the social scientists and "concerned"politicians when we really need them?
Sent here by Our President right Ted?
Baretta
Lives
Matter
NOT!
I am shocked. This is the first time I've heard of something like this. I hope these young men learn from their mistake.
They're studying to be engineers. They're both gentle and kind. Must be a set up
