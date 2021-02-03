PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating another shooting that occurred in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood Tuesday evening.
East Precinct officers were called out to a shooting in the 4300 block of Southeast 122nd Avenue at about 9:11 p.m.
Officers arrived to the scene and found evidence of gunfire. Police said officers learned about three victims who walked into area hospitals with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
According to police, one man was shot five times - once in the wrist, once in the shoulder and three times in the foot.
The second victim, a man, was shot once in the ankle. The third victim, another man, was shot once in the buttocks.
At the scene, officers found seven vehicles, two occupied homes and one occupied mobile home that were struck by gunfire. Police said a bullet entered into a living room where a young child had been five minutes before the shooting.
No arrests have been made, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau 503-823-333 and reference case number 21-30434.
PPB says there have been about 105 shootings and more than 30 non-deadly injuries so far this year. There have also been six gun-related homicides for 2021.
Updated numbers will be posted on the 15th of every month. Those numbers can be viewed on the PPB website's open data dashboard at www.portlandoregon.gov/police/81203.
(5) comments
Chicago has nothing on us thanks to Hardesty.
It's just portland. Pretty soon it won't even make front page news...
Shootings every night better defund the police more!
Hey, Ted and Joann are working on this issue... don't rush them... they will be coming up with a solution to this gun violence any minute now... really, they're working on it... just be patient (for a while longer)...
'Police: 3 men shot in Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood; multiple vehicles, occupied homes struck by gunfire' Thank you Ted and Jo Ann for your efforts in increasing gun violence in the Portland area.
