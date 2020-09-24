NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) - Three people were arrested on several drug charges after police served a narcotics-related search warrant on Tuesday.
At around 6:30 a.m., officers with the Newport Police Department served the warrant at a home in the 500 block of Northwest 56th Street.
Police said officers received information that three adults were selling drugs from the home, and that there were young kids living in the home while it was occurring.
During the search, officers located methamphetamine, digital scales, packaging material, drugs records, and drug use paraphernalia. Police said officers also located a large amount of cash.
The young children were removed from the home by a relative, according to police.
Officers arrested Cynthia Marie Stafford, 45, Norman Frederick Casas, 47, and Angela Carolyn Lowe, 41.
Stafford was booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges of delivery of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, manufacturing of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, first-degree child neglect, endangering the welfare of a minor, and frequenting/maintaining a place where controlled substances are kept or used.
Casas was booked for charges of delivery of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, and manufacturing of a controlled substance - methamphetamine.
Police said Lowe was not lodged into the Lincoln County Jail, but she is facing charges of delivery of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, and manufacturing of a controlled substance - methamphetamine.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Newport Police Department.
