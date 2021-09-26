PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Three people were injured in a shooting outside a bar in the Lloyd District on Sunday, according to Portland Police Bureau.

Officers responded to a reported shooting outside a bar in the 1400 block of Northeast Broadway just after 2:00 a.m. Three people, two women, and a man had been shot. They were taken to the hospital for what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect or suspects left before officers arrived, and no arrests have been made.

The Enhanced Community Safety Team is investigating. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov attention ECST and reference case number 21-268543.