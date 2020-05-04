PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Three people were injured in a rollover crash that occurred in northeast Portland Sunday evening.
At around 10:07 p.m., officers responded to reports of a single vehicle crash in the 7200 block of Northeast Marine Drive.
Police said three people were found suffering from serious injuries and taken to area hospitals.
According to police, the crash is connected to illegal street racing activity.
The driver, identified as Tanya Saverchenko, 25, was criminally cited for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
Both directions of Northeast Marine Drive were closed from Northeast 33rd Avenue to Northeast 122nd Avenue during the crash investigation.
No further details have been released at this time.
