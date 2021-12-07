WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Three people are in custody after they stole two vehicles and led officers on a pursuit through Washington County on Monday night, according to the Hillsboro Police Department.

At about 10:15 p.m., a Hillsboro officer took a report at the LA Fitness, located at 7410 Northeast Imbrie Drive. Police said the victim reported his wallet and his vehicle - a white 2019 Chevy Cruze - had been stolen.

Within minutes of the report, police said a second officer found the stolen Chevy in the Fred Meyer parking lot not far from the LA Fitness. The three suspects were not located, but officers learned of their descriptions. Officers also found evidence of crimes involving fraud and theft.

Just after 11 p.m., officers received information that the suspects were at the Walmart in Cornelius in another stolen vehicle - a 2017 black Acura TLX - from an earlier theft at an LA Fitness in Beaverton.

Cornelius police officers located and followed the stolen vehicle with the three suspects. The suspects attempted to elude officers and went into Hillsboro from Southeast Baseline Street. Hillsboro officers used a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle, according to police.

The suspects, identified as 30-year-old Alexandria Carroll, 19-year-old Diana Antonova and 33-year-old Cory Chase, were arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail.

Carroll is facing three counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, two counts of attempt to elude with a vehicle, two counts of identity theft, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, second-degree theft, first-degree theft, reckless driving, and second-degree attempt to commit theft.

Antonova and Chase are both facing three counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, two counts of identity theft, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, second-degree theft, and first-degree theft.

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Hillsboro Police Department at 503-681-6190 and reference case number 21-20962. Connected cases are Beaverton Police Department case number 50-213401033 and Cornelius Police Department case number 21-100046.