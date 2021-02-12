HAZEL DELL, WA (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department says the 30-year-old man who was injured in an officer-involved shooting in Hazel Dell last week has died.
The shooting occurred Feb. 4 during a traffic stop near Northeast 68th Avenue and 2nd Avenue.
Investigators said during the traffic stop, one of the deputies fired a gun and hit the driver, later identified as 30-year-old Jenoah D. Donald.
Investigators released a report Wednesday stating that Donald did not comply with commands, resisted arrested, and pulled one of the deputies into his car.
Donald was hospitalized after the shooting. The NAACP stated last week that Donald was on life support.
On Friday, the Southwest Washington Independent Investigative Response Team received notification from the Clark County Medical Examiner's Office that Donald had died, according to police.
Earlier this week, investigators identified the three deputies involved in the shooting.
The family requested no demonstrations take place in response to this officer-involved shooting, and instead people were asked to submit comments demanding transparency from the involved law enforcement agencies, and also support a GoFundMe page for the family, according to the NCAAP Vancouver Branch 1139.
Sad that another person died rather than co-operate with Police. What is it that causes this dangerous/suicidal behavior in people?
