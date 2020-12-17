PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood Wednesday night.
Prior to 10 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 11800 block of Southeast Gladstone Street. Police said multiple callers reported hearing 20 to 30 gunshots.
Officers arrived to the scene and found 31 spent casings and two live casings.
Police said two occupied homes were struck by gunfire, but no injuries have been reported. An unoccupied van was also hit.
FOX 12 obtained surveillance video that shows someone firing a gun. It also shows a flash of a gun come from a vehicle, before the vehicle speeds away.
Police said the investigation is ongoing. No further details have been released at this time.
Anyone with information about the incident should reach out to police at 503-823-3333.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.