PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood Wednesday night.

Prior to 10 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 11800 block of Southeast Gladstone Street. Police said multiple callers reported hearing 20 to 30 gunshots.

Officers arrived to the scene and found 31 spent casings and two live casings.

SE 120th/Gladstone Shooting

(KPTV image)

Police said two occupied homes were struck by gunfire, but no injuries have been reported. An unoccupied van was also hit.

FOX 12 obtained surveillance video that shows someone firing a gun. It also shows a flash of a gun come from a vehicle, before the vehicle speeds away.

SE 120th/Gladstone Shooting

(Provided by viewer)

Police said the investigation is ongoing. No further details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident should reach out to police at 503-823-3333.

Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.