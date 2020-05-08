PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Four people were arrested following the recovering of a loaded gun, drugs and a stolen bike on Wednesday, according to Portland police.
At around 1:13 p.m., officers with the East Precinct's Neighborhood Response Team (NRT) attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle. The driver took off after stopping and letting two passengers out, according to police.
Police said the vehicle was located a short time later and the driver was taken into custody.
According to police, an investigation led officers to a nearby hotel, where they found additional people including the two passengers who were in the vehicle at the time of the initial traffic stop.
Officers recovered a loaded firearm, 26.8 grams of methamphetamine, 1.1 grams of heroin, and a stolen bicycle that was valued at $1,700.
Police said the bike was returned to the rightful owner.
Those arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail include:
- Enrique Hernandezcortez, 36, for attempt to elude by vehicle, delivery of methamphetamine, and possession of methamphetamine
- Robert Jose Reed, 38, for felon in possession of a firearm, delivery of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, delivery of heroin, and possession of heroin
- Martine Barrera, 32, for possession of methamphetamine and delivery of methamphetamine
Police said a 20-year-old woman was cited and released for possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin.
