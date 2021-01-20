HOOD RIVER, OR (KPTV) - Four people were arrested in Hood River after a simple traffic stop led to an investigation into identity and mail theft.
On Saturday, a Hood River police officer initiated a traffic stop on Mt. Adams Avenue near Cascade Avenue.
Police said the driver, identified as Joseph Chumley, 42, of Battle Ground, failed to give the officer identification. When Chumley gave the officer his name, it was discovered that he had arrest warrants in Clackamas and Multnomah counties.
An investigation began after a fraudulent driver's license was located inside Chumley's wallet, according to police.
The investigation led police to a hotel room at the Best Western, which was being rented by Chumley and the passengers in his vehicle.
Inside the hotel room, police said officers located "dozens of fraudulent multi-state driver’s licenses and identifications, fraudulent social security cards, fraudulent and stolen checks, a computer and printer machine used to create the fraudulent identification."
Thousands of pieces of stolen mail were also located in the hotel room.
Chumley, along with Jensine Chumley, 37, of Battle Ground, Cameron Lodahl, 32, of Longview, and Stephanie Primley, 30, of Vancouver, were arrested and booked into Northern Oregon Regional Correctional Facilities (NORCOR) on charges of identity theft, forgery and mail theft.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
The Hood River Police Department is working with the United States Postal Inspection Service to return the stolen mail.
