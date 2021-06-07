Police: 4 dead in late night shooting at SE Portland home

KPTV scene photo 

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating after four people were shot and killed at a southeast Portland home late Sunday night.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded around 10:25 p.m. to a reported shooting at a residence in the 4000 block of Southeast Boise Street. When they arrived at the scene, police found four people dead from gunshot wounds.

Homicide detectives have responded to investigate. The crime scene is closed to traffic. PPB said autopsies will be scheduled to determine cause and manner of death. No other details are known. No suspect information has been released.

This is a developing story. FOX 12 will update it when more information is confirmed. Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Michael Greenlee at Michael.Greenlee@portlandpolice.gov or 503-823-0871 or Detective Brad Clifton Brad.Clifton@portlandpolice.gov 503-823-0696.

(3) comments

commentor
commentor

Perhaps if maybe the mayor and Jo Ann had not been so hasty in defunding the police and disbanding the GVRT?

nbnbnbnb
nbnbnbnb

Lake Chelan is nice this time of year.

Worst PDX Mayor Ever
Worst PDX Mayor Ever

Darn..and so close to the "Friendship Health Center." So, let the speculation begin. Drug deal gone bad? Lover's quadrangle? Domestic dispute over something stupid? Accidental shooting where all four were standing in a line? I'm sorry, it's just that this whole shootings and murders thing in Portland has just become so grotesque and absurd that it's hard not to shroud oneself in complete cynicism. I mean, as long as Ted and Joanna rule the PPB, it's gonna be like this. Both of 'em, IMO, should be brought up on charges of gross negligence.

