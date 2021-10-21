Police: 4 people in custody following pursuit in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Four people have been detained in southeast Portland following a pursuit that ended at an apartment complex, according to police.
Police told FOX 12 the incident began as a traffic stop of a reckless driver in a Honda CRV. The driver did not stop and a pursuit began.
Officers deployed spike strips at some point during the pursuit and were able to deflate the tires, but the suspect vehicle continued.
The driver of the suspect vehicle pulled into an alley off Southeast 162nd, just south of Southeast Division. Two people got out of the car and ran into the Arbor View Apartments complex.
Police said officers learned that one or more of the suspects could be armed. The Special Emergency Reaction Team responded to help officers search for the suspects.
Neighbors told FOX 12 that police evacuated some of the surrounding apartments.
Here’s what witnesses saw at about 3am when SERT officers rolled in to search for the suspects. pic.twitter.com/tCAyD4VbcJ— Debra Gil (@DebraGil) October 21, 2021
Police said four people were taken into custody - two people from the suspect car and two from an apartment. Their identities have not yet been released and there's no word what charges they'll face.
The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released by police at this time.