PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a crash that injured multiple people early Monday morning in the Glenfair neighborhood.

The two-vehicle crash occurred just after 1:30 a.m. near Northeast 157th Avenue and East Burnside Street. Police said four people were injured, and at least one of them was seriously injured. All four were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation, and no additional details have been released by police at this time.