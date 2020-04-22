GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a convenience store in Gresham Tuesday evening.
Just after 8 p.m., officers responded to Pancho's Tienda Mexicana, located at 1550 Northeast 172nd Avenue, on the report of a robbery.
Police said four suspects wearing masks entered the store and displayed a firearm. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspects left the store.
No injuries were reported.
Police said all suspects are outstanding. Suspect descriptions are not available at this time.
Anyone with information about the robbery should reach out to Gresham police.
Ok..so it takes FOUR gangbangers to rob a store now? How dumb is that? Unless that store is handling tons of cash (I.E. sending it back to Mexico) then those guys four guys are going to get about $50.00 each. Sure, that's worth risking going to prison for 5-10 years. Wow..
