PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are continuing to crack down on criminal street racing activity in the Portland metro area.
Police said officers conducted 17 traffic stops on Sunday in the north and northeast Portland areas.
A total of six vehicles were towed and five people were arrested.
Suspects arrested in connection with racing activity include:
- Jorge Angulo-Hernandez, 18, for reckless driving
- Kevin Brugh, 19, for reckless driving
- Francisco Barajas-Alvarez, 20, for reckless driving and reckless endangering
- Tanya Saverchenko, 25, criminally cited for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving
- Randy Lee Liepold, 31, for reckless driving, reckless endangering and criminally driving while suspended.
Police confirmed to FOX 12 that Saverchenko in connection with a rollover crash on Northeast Marine Drive. Three people were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries following the crash.
The Portland Police Bureau announced earlier this month that it would be stepping up illegal street racing patrols in the city following complaints from the community.
Last week, three men were charged in connection with illegal street racing activity that occurred in the metro area over the past few months.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Keep up the good work Portland police. These reckless drivers need to be held accountable.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.