PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say nearly 60 shots were fired in north Portland Wednesday night, hitting four vehicles and one home.
Portland police said officers responded around 8:44 p.m. to the area of Dawson Park, located in the 2900 block of North Williams Avenue, after several shots were heard in the area.
At the scene, officers found evidence of gunfire across several blocks. In total, 58 bullet casings were recovered by officers.
The casings included those from an AK-47 rifle and a 9-millimeter semi-automatic pistol.
Police said four vehicles and a family residence were hit by the gunfire.
No victims have been located. Police did not release any suspect information.
Police are asking anyone with information on the shots fired, who has not already been contacted by investigators, to call the PPB non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
