SALEM, OR (KPTV)- A 73-year-old woman died after being struck by a car in Salem on Friday, according to Salem Police Department.
Officers responded to a reported crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of High Street and Center Street Northeast just before 5:00 p.m.
The woman identified as Marlene Moreno, 73, of Salem, was walking down the crosswalk when a van turned eastbound onto Center Street and hit her. Moreno suffered critical injuries and later died at a local hospital.
The driver of the van, Paul Brogden III, 44, of California, remained at the scene and cooperated with officers.
The investigation remains open. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the police.
