PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say eight people were arrested during a demonstration in downtown Portland that began Saturday evening and continued into early Sunday.
According to Portland police, demonstrators started gathering at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday and used fencing and barricades to block off the street at Southwest 3rd Avenue and Main Street.
A woman with a handheld speaker was heard calling for violent resistance from the crowd, according to police.
Officers say warnings and direction were given numerous times from the sound truck and on social media, including that the streets were open to traffic, to get out of the street, and to not block the street with barricades.
However, police say the crowd remained in the street and continued to block the intersection with fence panels and barricades.
Police say graffiti was applied to the Justice Center, the Federal Courthouse and the nearby area including several tags about killing cops.
Just before 10:30 p.m., police declared an unlawful assembly. Police say they provided warnings through the sound truck and social media, and a dispersal order was given, including notice that arrests, force or crowd control munitions may be used. Police say the crowd remained in the area.
Officers responded to the intersection and tried to move the crowd away from the barricades so they could be cleared and the street could re-open.
During that interaction, police say officers had rocks, glass bottles, and paint thrown at them, and lasers and lights were directed at officers’ eyes. Police say crowd control munitions were used, but not CS gas.
At about 1:20 a.m., police say the group moved to Southwest 2nd Avenue between Madison and Main streets and started to block the Central Precinct door and the roll down gates.
Police say warnings were again provided and arrests were made. During an arrest attempt, an officer was hit in the face with a skateboard and sustained a minor injury. Police say the person who resisted arrest and assaulted the officer with the skateboard was arrested.
Police say demonstrators pulled two Dumpsters from a nearby building and into the street. Officers again declared an unlawful assembly. They closed off the area of Southwest 1st through 4th avenues and Clay to Morrison streets and ordered the crowd to disperse.
Police say a few sidewalk garbage cans were set on fire. Officers extended the closure area include the area up to Southwest 6th Avenue.
Police say officers used crowd control munitions to disperse the crowd. They say the crowd had mostly dispersed by about 2 a.m.
Officers made eight arrests during the demonstration, and more information on the arrests will be released as it becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.