BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A 91-year-old woman who was reported missing out of Beaverton has returned home.
Sandra Stahl was last seen Sunday. The Beaverton Police Department did not provide an exact location of where she was last seen.
Police said she was likely driving her 2003 Mitsubishi Galant with Oregon license plates 157BLW.
On Tuesday afternoon, police said Stahl had been located. She had returned home in her vehicle earlier in the day.
BPD thanked the community for getting the word out about Stahl.
(3) comments
91 and still driving is pretty scary.
Not so scary. Our 91 year old neighbor still operates huge farm tractors on his farm & is in good health. He also regularly drives to Lincoln city to his beach front condo too. He also is a very good welder & has helped us repair our broken down equipment that had metal cracks by welding for us. It really depends on the persons health as to the danger & risk.
That's awesome! Love to hear that. If only all of us were so blessed. They don't call 'em the greatest generation for nothin'.
