VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that injured one person early Monday morning.
At about 2:10 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots heard in the area of Northeast 40th Street and Northeast Andresen Road. Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound to his arm. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police said the victim and his friend only provided limited information about what had happened.
According to police, detectives believe about 28 rounds were fired during the shooting. Twenty-five of the rounds were near or had hit a building of a nearby apartment complex. Several rounds were found inside some of the apartment units. No other injuries were reported.
The investigation led by the Safe Streets Task Force is ongoing, and no additional details have been released by police at this time.
