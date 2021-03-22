BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Two people were arrested Saturday after multiple controlled substances were located during a traffic stop in Beaverton.
Just after 10 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle on northbound Highway 217 near Southwest Allen Boulevard for suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
During the investigation, police said officers located heroin, fentanyl, MDMA, LSD, 79 Lorazepam pills, 814 Xanax pills, 1.35 pounds of methamphetamine, and evidence of identification theft.
The driver and passenger in the vehicle, identified as Apolinar Ramirez, 44, and Rita Sabin, 39, were arrested.
Ramirez is facing charges of DUII, felony driving while suspended, possession of a controlled substance - heroin, distribution of a controlled substance - meth, manufacture of a controlled substance - meth, possession of a controlled substance - meth, distribution of a controlled substance - heroin, and a probation violation.
Sabin was charged with possession of a controlled substance - heroin, identity theft, tampering with drug records, unlawful manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, and a probation violation.
Both Ramirez and Sabin were booked into the Washington County Jail.
