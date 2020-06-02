PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Xaii Crowl wants police accountability in Portland.
The protester says it is a priority as he participates in discussions with the Portland Police Bureau in the coming weeks. The talks come after days of protests in Portland in response to the death of George Floyd.
Crowl has participated in the demonstration in Portland and has helped to keep the peace between groups of protesters and law enforcement.
FOX 12 crews previously caught Crowl on camera passing a megaphone over a chain link fence to police so officers and demonstrators could talk to each other.
FOX 12 caught up with Crowl again on Tuesday. Crowl said he didn’t anticipate the thousands and thousands of people who have marched across Portland the past several days. He says especially after demonstrations on Monday night, they feel their voices are being heard and there’s a sense of accomplishment.
“I feel like some of us do feel accomplished, some of us feel like we were heard, and so they don’t need to keep coming out, nothing to take from them, they did their job, some people have been out here since Friday, so take a day off more power to you the people that are still here,” Crowl said.
Crowl says he met with the mayor on Tuesday and says he feels that the lines of communication between leaders and the community are open and that there will be continued conversations.
MORE: Police chief meets with George Floyd protesters: 'We have to have more conversations’
“We didn’t lay out anything, like this is what we’re going to do, other than continue these conversations,” Crowl said. “The next conversation we do have a format for what we are trying to walk out with because we do want to walk out with a tangible plan to show people we don’t want to just keep talking and have nothing to show for it.”
Crowl says their first priority is coming up with a plan for police accountability.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.