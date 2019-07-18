Police: ‘Active threat’ at Foster Farms in Corvallis is contained

CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) – Police responded to what they called an active threat at Foster Farmers in Corvallis on Thursday morning and said there is no risk to the public.
Corvallis police said the situation at the business, located at 855 Northwest 8th Street, was contained as of 9:14 a.m.
While they said there is no risk to the public, police are telling people to stay away from the area as the scene remains active.
This is a developing story, FOX 12 has a crew heading to the scene and this story will be updated as information is confirmed.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.