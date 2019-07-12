Police activity closes eastbound I-84 from I-5 to 33rd Avenue in Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police activity shut down eastbound I-84 in Portland on Friday afternoon.
The closure is from Interstate 5 to 33rd Avenue.
Police responded to an incident in the area starting just after 1 p.m. A timeline was not immediately in place to reopen the highway.
The Oregon Department of Transportation advised drivers to use an alternate route.
