ALBANY, OR (KPTV) - An Albany man is facing a charge of murder after his roommate was found dead early Tuesday morning, according to police.
At around 12:48 a.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting on Laura Vista Drive Northwest in North Albany.
Officers arrived to the scene and detained 21-year-old Ryan Scott Williams.
Police said 50-year-old Glenn Colvin was found dead inside the home of an apparent gunshot wound.
According to police, Williams and Colvin had been "cohabitants" in the home before the shooting.
Williams was booked into the Benton County Jail on a charge of second-degree murder.
The investigation is ongoing, and no further information has been released.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Albany police detectives at 54-917-7686.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
