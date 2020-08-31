ALBANY, OR (KPTV) – A man was arrested on Sunday after he stabbed another man in his face, chest, and back in an incident involving his estranged wife, according to law enforcement.
Jace Randall Clifford, 31, stabbed the man outside his apartment in the 770 block of College Park Drive Southwest after he gave Clifford’s estranged wife a ride to pick up her car, according to the police department.
After stabbing the victim, Clifford retreated into his apartment until police arrived and detained him without incident, according to detectives.
Officers on scene found the victim bleeding from multiple stab wounds to his face, chest and back. Firefighters responded and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment.
The victim told police that Clifford approached him at his vehicle and stabbed him the torso with a knife. The victim was able to fight back, but not before suffering multiple stab wounds trying to defend himself. Clifford was later arrested and lodged at the Linn County Jail on charges including attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon, assault in the first degree, and tampering with physical evidence.
Detectives continue to investigate. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Albany Police Department at 541-917-7680.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.