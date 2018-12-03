LEBANON, OR (KPTV) - Officers arrested an Albany man last week after they say he stole items from a secured service yard.
Mason Monroe, 25, was arrested Friday after police say he cut through a chain-link fence and stole more than $1,000 worth of gas and tools from Servco and Professional Mechanical of Lebanon.
Monroe caused an estimated $750 in damages during the alleged theft on Nov. 26, according to police.
Officers identified a suspect vehicle and arrested Monroe after reviewing video surveillance.
Monroe was lodged at the Linn County Jail and is facing charges including felony theft in the first degree, criminal mischief in the second degree and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.
Officers expect additional charges to follow. They say they have recovered some of the items Monroe allegedly stole and have returned the items to their owners.
