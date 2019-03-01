ALBANY, OR (KPTV) - Police said an Albany man shot his girlfriend and her mother. The older woman was killed and the suspect was arrested on charges including murder.
Officers responded to the 1100 block of Southeast Lafayette Street at 3:15 p.m. Thursday.
Two shooting victims were found at the home. The body of Mary A. Taylor, 59, was in the living room, according to police. Taylor lived in the home.
Her daughter, 36-year-old Lani M. Taylor of Albany, had been shot in the arm. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The suspect, Eric Rodriguez-Najar, 38, of Albany, was detained in the home and subsequently arrested on charges of murder, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
Investigators said Rodriguez-Najar was in a long-term relationship with Lani Taylor.
A motive for the shooting was not released by police. The investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact Albany police detectives at 541-917-7686.
