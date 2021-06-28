PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating an early morning crash that injured two people in the Hazelwood neighborhood.
Officers responded to a crash at Northeast 148th Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street at about 12:37 a.m. Police said officers arrived to the scene and found two vehicles that had been involved in a collision. Both drivers were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries.
The Major Crash Team responded to the scene and took over the investigation. Police said investigators believe one car was traveling eastbound on NE Halsey when it collided with a car going south on NE 148th.
According to police, the investigation indicated alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Officer Chris Johnson at Chris.Johnson@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-2213, or Sgt. Ty Engstrom at Ty.Engstrom@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-2224.
That's something new! Usually when a car crashes in that neighborhood it's because of a running gunbattle.
