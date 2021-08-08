GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Police have identified the suspect and victim in a deadly crash that happened early Sunday morning in Gresham.
Police responded to a report of a crash at Northeast 162nd Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street just after midnight. Officers said 33-year-old Dustin Armogeda was driving a Honda Accord south on 162nd Avenue when the driver of a Chevrolet Caprice heading west on Glisan Street ran a red light and crashed into his driver-side door.
Armogeda died at the scene.
The Chevrolet driver, later identified as Earniest Lott, 23, of Portland, suffered minor injuries. A passenger in Lott's car suffered significant injuries and was taken to a nearby trauma hospital.
Investigators said alcohol, speed and inattentiveness contributed to the crash.
Lott was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail for criminally negligent homicide, second-degree neglect, DUII, three counts of reckless endangerment and reckless driving.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Ofc. Michael Kritter at 503-618-3219.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.