TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) – Detectives with the Tualatin Police Department have arrested a man they say stole an SUV from a gym parking lot last week, and now they’re concerned he may be involved in other crimes.
David Paul Jones was arrested Tuesday on charges including unlawful use of a motor vehicle, unlawful entry to a motor vehicle, and theft in the first degree. He was later taken to the Washington County Jail, where he is also facing multiple counts of theft, multiple counts of unlawful entry to a motor vehicle, and identity theft by the Beaverton Police Department.
Law enforcement had been trying to identify Jones after they say he stole a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee from the Bay Club parking lot in the 18100 block of Southwest Lower Boones Ferry Road. A Portland police officer identified him after seeing a news release regarding the stolen Jeep, according to the Tualatin Police Department.
Detectives believe Jones may be involved in other vehicle break-ins, vehicle thefts, credit card fraud and identity theft in the Portland Metro area. Anyone with additional information about the ongoing investigation is asked to contact Detective Matt Messina with the Tualatin Police Department at 503-691-4843 or mmessina@tualatin.gov.
