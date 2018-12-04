VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Police are looking for a man who stole two antique samplers from a Vancouver home last month.
According to police, the suspect entered the victim's home on Nov. 24 and stole two American samplers that are valued at $32,000.
A description of the suspect was not provided.
Police are asking local antique stores, pawn shops and/or second-hand stores to be on the lookout for the samplers. If anyone attempts to sell or trade the samplers, businesses are asked to call 911.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Detective Zachary Ripp at 360-487-7391 or zachary.ripp@cityofvancouver.us. Please reference case number 2318-18266.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.