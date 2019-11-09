PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in southeast Portland Friday evening.
At around 8:16 p.m., officers responded to the reports of shots fired at an apartment building in the 12600 block of Southeast Stark Street.
When officers arrived to the scene, they found a vehicle and multiple apartments that were struck by gunfire. Evidence was recovered at the scene.
Police said there are no known victims. The suspect or suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.
The Gun Violence Reduction Team is leading the investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333 and reference case number 19-385674.
