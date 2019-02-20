VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Vancouver police say two carjacking suspects are at large after stealing a man’s car at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon.
Officers say the two men approached a Vancouver resident outside his home in the 1100 block of Northeast 142nd Avenue just before 1:10 p.m. and took his 2009 silver Chevy Malibu at gunpoint.
Police say the victim was sitting in his car on the street when the suspects approached on foot, entered through the backseat of the vehicle and pointed a black handgun at him.
Officers say the victim gave up his car without resistance and no one was hurt.
The police department is searching for the two suspects, who they describe as black men in their 30s with thin builds. The men stand approximately five-feet-nine inches tall, according to officers.
The car has Washington license plates AXK3381; if located, call 911 immediately.
Officers warn people not to approach or attempt to detain anyone associated with the vehicle. The police department continues to investigate.
