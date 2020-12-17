MORROW COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help locating a person of interest in a shooting in Morrow County.
David Bowles, 42, should be considered armed and dangerous, according to Oregon State Police.
Morrow County deputies responded to reports of shots fired at around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. A 42-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to an area hospital and then flown to Oregon Health & Science University in Portland in critical condition.
Oregon State Police and the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office are looking for Bowles. He has been described by investigators as a person of interest in this case. His current location is unknown.
Bowles was last seen driving a brown Chevy Impala with Oregon plates URG552. He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and 180 pounds with graying hair and blue eyes.
Anyone who sees him or knows his location is asked not to confront him, but to instead call 911 or OSP dispatchers at 800-442-2068 and reference case SP200348879.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.