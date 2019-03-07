Police: Armed gang member shot, killed by Vancouver detectives

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Two detectives shot and killed an armed gang member during an attempted traffic stop Thursday afternoon, the Vancouver Police Department says.
Detectives from the Safe Streets Task Force were conducting an investigation involving narcotics trafficking at approximately 1:40 p.m. and attempted to stop their suspect in the 2500 block of Northeast 78th Street, according to a police department spokesperson, who says the suspect was uncooperative and was armed with a handgun.
Detectives engaged the suspect, which resulted in two Vancouver detectives shooting the suspect and killing them. No officers were hurt.
No additional information was immediately available for release.
The Regional Major Crimes Team, led by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Camas Police Department, will be conducting the officer-involved shooting investigation.
Any witnesses who have not been contacted by detectives are asked to call the Clark County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 360-397-2120 and provide contact information.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
