HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - Hillsboro police arrested a man Friday morning after he made threats inside a business while armed with a gun.
Just after 9:30 a.m., officers were called out to a disturbance with a weapon at 2925 Northeast Aloclek Drive.
Officers arrived to the scene and confronted the suspect, identified as a man in his late 30s.
The suspect, whose name has not been released by police, was taken into custody and will be booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, and burglary.
No injuries were reported.
